Lesbian Bar Historian — on Windows as Protest, Queer Bar Gentrification, and How You Can Save Them

If a gay bar you love has ever shut down, you must listen to this episode.

In this episode, Rachel Karp and I get into her incredible road trip where she visited every lesbian bar in the country with her wife and best friend. She takes us on a tour of Queer bar history, complete with a legal fight to wear pants, how windows are actually a sign of progress, the difference between blue state bars and red, how bars are changing to keep up with the times, and four ways you can actually help your favorite queer bar today.

RACHEL KARP is a writer and producer who has worked across podcasts, TV, film, theater, and digital media. The co-creator and producer of the award-winning documentary podcast Cruising, she has also supported series for LinkedIn News, Paramount+, A&E, and Oxygen. She holds a bachelor’s degree in theater and English from Skidmore College.

We Get Curious About:

How queer bars sometimes start the gentrification that eventually kills them

Why queer bars in Oklahoma have better communities than the ones in New York

Why queer bars with windows are a signal of radical progress

Who gets to exist in Queer bars?

How her podcast helped open a new Queer bar in Massachusetts

Four unique ways you can save the Queer bars you love!

Links

Pre-Order The Lesbian Bar Chronicles: https://www.beacon.org/The-Lesbian-Bar-Chronicles-P2460.aspx

Cruising Podcast: https://cruisingpod.com

Rachel on IG: https://www.instagram.com/rachel.karp/

Cruising on IG: https://www.instagram.com/cruisingpod

Aidan on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod/

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Queer Spaces and Their Importance

(03:17) The Journey of Chronicling Lesbian Bars

(07:53) Experiences in Queer Bars Across the Country

(12:27) The Significance of Community in Queer Spaces

(14:48) Historical Impact of Queer Bars

(18:55) Adapting to Modern Times: The Evolution of Queer Bars

(22:55) Inclusivity in Queer Spaces: A Double Standard?

(25:41) Navigating Identity and Community in Queer Bars

(26:39) Exploring Queer Spaces in Red States

(29:05) The Impact of Gentrification on Queer Bars

(32:56) Supporting and Sustaining Queer Spaces

(39:31) The Future of Queer Bars and Community

(46:50) Preserving Queer History and Spaces