Gay Money Expert — How the Gays Afford Their Trips, Surprising Side Hustles, and Shame Spending

If you’re constantly worrying about money and wondering how you’re going to make it through the summer without maxing out your cards, this episode’s for you.

In it, I sit down with finance guru Nick Wolny, author of Money Proud, as he teaches you and me his seven words to generate wealth. We also explore how shame makes us spend beyond our means, why Grindr is designed to make you so miserable, the unique ways LGBTQ folks interact with money, why you need to stop shopping on Instagram, and why investing is the key to building wealth.

NICK WOLNY is a finance author and editor. He writes about money, behavior, queer culture, and how they intertwine, usually via his email newsletter Financialicious. Nick is the finance columnist for Out magazine and has provided on-air commentary for CNN, Good Morning America, and others. His first book, Money Proud: The Queer Guide to Generate Wealth, Slay Debt, and Build Good Habits to Secure Your Future, was published with HarperCollins and recommended by The New York Times.

We Get Curious About:

How consumerism was invented to make you feel like sh*t about yourself

How LGBT folks are much more likely to overspend

Why gig work isn’t the long-term side hustle we hope it is

Nick’s number one tip to start turning your money around

How the gays afford all their lavish trips

How Grindr’s bugs are all part of their plan to make you miserable

Links

Money Proud by Nick Wolney: https://nickwolney.com/book

Nick on IG: https://instagram.com/nickwolney

Aidan on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod/

Wealthfront Investing App - https://www.wealthfront.com

Acorns Investment App - https://www.acorns.com

Weapon-Free Funds - https://www.ethicalinvesting.com/weapon-free

Prison-Free Funds - https://www.ethicalinvesting.com/prison-free

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction and Gratitude

(02:53) Understanding Money Stress in the LGBTQ+ Community

(05:48) The Emotional Side of Spending

(09:06) Thought Patterns and Financial Literacy

(12:09) The Seven Word Plan for Wealth

(14:53) Budgeting and Intentional Spending

(17:43) Consumerism and Identity

(20:59) The Impact of Advertising on Spending Behavior

(26:16) The Economics of Dating Apps

(28:04) Exploring Income Opportunities

(32:25) The Importance of Multiple Income Streams

(33:20) Investing for the Future

(39:41) Navigating Ethical Investing

(41:58) Community and Connection in Finances