Gay Bulge Expert (on Performance Anxiety, Holetox, & Sexting Pitfalls)

If you’ve ever avoided sex because you were scared of what might happen, this episode is for you.

In this episode, nurse aesthetician and founder of Lushful Aesthetics, Chris Bustamante, and I explore all things dick-related. We get into why performance anxiety happens, what your testosterone is doing in your body, how your porn habits might be affecting sex, and why your sexting habits might need to change.

CHRIS BUSTAMANTE is an aesthetic nurse practitioner and received his doctorate of Nursing Practice from Columbia University. Chris specializes in aesthetic treatments and utilizes both his knowledge of medicine and passion for aesthetics to deliver effective treatments from top to bottom that help his patients feel more confident about their appearance. Chris cares deeply about education and has built a following by sharing informative and engaging content about Lushful Aesthetics procedures, his clinic, which helps educate people on the world of aesthetic procedures and promotes a deeper understanding of the process behind these treatments.

We unpack:

✊Why you’re probably gripping your 🍆 too hard when you’re watching porn.

🌶️Why you might be s*xting ‘too hard’

😫Why bottoming without preparation is making sex painful.

💪🏼Why you can stop worrying about your testosterone levels.

😌What your body is trying to tell you when you get soft.

Links

Chris on IG: https://www.instagram.com/injectorchris

Lushful Aesthetics: https://lushfulaesthetics.com/

Splash Blanket: https://splashblanket.us/

Aidan on IG: https://instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod/

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Vulnerability and Connection

(03:18) Exploring Sexual Shame and Anxiety

(05:14) Understanding Masculinity and Performance

(08:25) The Role of Testosterone in Sexual Health

(11:40) Differentiating Between Performance Anxiety and ED

(13:33) Rewiring Experiences and Overcoming Anxiety

(20:02) The Impact of Porn on Sexual Expectations

(25:58) Navigating Vulnerability in Sexual Encounters

(28:21) Navigating Online Communication and Expectations

(31:09) Understanding Gooning Culture and Its Effects

(34:55) Exploring Performance Anxiety and Alternatives

(38:39) The Role of Holetox in Enhancing Comfort

(41:59) Body Image and Sexual Health Insights

(46:51) The Importance of Connection and Community