Sexual Liberation Therapist (on Reconnecting with Your Body and Desire)

If you’re feeling overstimulated and disconnected, this episode’s for you. In it, we connect with Keanu Jackson, a sex therapist, to explore the complexities of desire, consent, and online sexuality in our modern world.

Keanu Jackson is a Brooklyn, NY-based Sex Therapist, Content Creator, & Founder of Homebody Psychotherapy, a therapy practice that centers on supporting queer folks in building more nurturing relationships with their bodies. Keanu uses his experiences as a queer, Black man, sex worker, and survivor as a bridge to support others on their healing journeys.

In this episode, we explore:

How to reconnect with your body through curiosity

Why sexual liberation might mean having less sex.

What you consent to by entering gay spaces.

How race impacts sexual dynamics and what we can do about it.

Keanu’s surprising recommendation for safer sex.

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Connection and Self-Discovery

(01:52) The Impact of Personal Loss on Relationships

(06:06) Exploring Sexuality and Identity in 2026

(08:50) Understanding Consent in Modern Culture

(12:08) Navigating Boundaries and Personal Safety

(14:59) The Intersection of Digital Presence and Sexuality

(20:59) Racism and Its Impact on Sexual Identity

(26:24) Navigating Sexual Spaces: Race and Entitlement

(30:12) The Importance of Acknowledging Racial Dynamics

(33:54) Unspoken Assumptions in Queer Spaces

(36:46) Building Self-Security and Curiosity

(41:10) Exploring Sexual Compatibility and Connection

(47:29) Curiosity in Black Diasporic Sexual Practices

(50:40) Creating Community and Connection

Before You Go!

Please subscribe, rate, and review the show! And share it with someone who you think might enjoy it. That’s the best way you can help us grow!

Follow Along!

Follow Keanu: https://www.instagram.com/homebodypsychotherapy

Follow Aidan: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Follow Getting Close: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod

Follow on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gettingclosepod