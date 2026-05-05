3 Lessons To Make You Happier with JP Brammer

If you’re tired of all the noise and want three simple tips to find a little more happiness, this is the episode for you.

Today, you and I are sitting down with JP Brammer as he reveals three lessons that are making him genuinely happier right now. We learn how to ask for what you need, why you need to wash your thoughts like dishes, why you might feel lonely in a group of gays, the corrosive effects of comfort, and how to really trust what’s best for you.

John Paul Brammer is an award-winning writer and artist from Lawton, Oklahoma, currently based in Brooklyn. His memoir-in-essays, ¡Hola Papi!, was published in 2021, and is based on his popular advice column of the same name. His bylines include The New Yorker, The New York times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times. He is working on his second and third books.

We explore:

Why hell is the Fire Island house next door

How a 1700s Swedish mystic can grant you a day pass to heaven

How Buzzfeed personality quizzes created a generation of anxiety

Why the Spotify CEO considers silence his biggest competitor and what that means for your brain

The one piece of advice every gay person needs

Links

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Connection and Happiness

(03:07) Navigating Advice and Autonomy

(06:02) The Journey of an Advice Giver

(08:50) Lessons from Vulnerable Communities

(11:59) Embracing Your Authentic Self

(14:55) The Importance of Asking

(18:06) The Role of Spirituality in Connection

(20:57) Communities and Personal Growth

(27:45) The Complexity of Community and Loneliness

(28:42) The Quality of Thoughts and Mental Hygiene

(30:39) Influence of Social Media on Thought Patterns

(33:31) The Value of Silence and Stillness

(36:25) Cruelty and Its Cost on Mental Health

(38:46) Trusting Your Intuition and Recognizing Discomfort

(41:32) The Illusion of Comfort and Its Consequences

(43:31) Navigating Discomfort in Relationships

(45:52) Advice for Future Self and Creative Projects

(52:36) Community Connections and Personal Growth