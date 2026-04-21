Gay Political Strategist: How to Talk Politics At Brunch

If you’ve turned off the news and feel guilty about it, this episode’s for you.

In today’s episode, you and I are getting close with Brian Derrick. We discuss the complexities of political engagement, why we’re all politically burnt out, why liberals keep losing, and how to turn politics from a hobby to an actionable lifestyle.

Brian Derrick is a political strategist, activist, and Founder and CEO of Oath – a civic tech platform transforming political giving. He has consulted on campaigns from city council to president – most notably for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Marti Gould Cummings (NYC City Council). Derrick is also a leader in the nonprofit sector.

In this episode, we explore:

Why you need to fight with your friends

When it’s okay to stop injesting the news.

Why your state senate donation matters more than your presidential one

How to tell if you’ve turned politics into a hobby

The real reason liberals keep losing.

Before You Go

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Links!

Follow Brian: https://www.instagram.com/brianderrick_

Check Out Oath: https://app.oath.vote/

Follow Aidan: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Follow Getting Close: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod

Follow on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gettingclosepod

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Political Engagement

(02:17) Understanding Political Burnout

(06:03) The Role of Data in Politics

(10:16) Taking Action Beyond Knowledge

(14:10) Navigating News Consumption

(19:54) Long-Term Political Planning

(24:32) Building Coalitions Through Disagreement

(27:23) Navigating Difficult Conversations

(30:21) The Importance of Engaging in Disagreements

(33:42) Deciding to Win: Taking Action in Politics

(37:04) Leveraging Resources for Political Change

(41:21) Finding Hope in Local Elections

(45:36) Cultivating Positivity in Political Discourse

(47:05) The Role of Voting in Civic Duty

(49:24) Curiosity and Connection in Community

(52:40) Empowerment and Enacting Change

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