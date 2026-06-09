Love & Connection Expert - on Why Gay Dating Feels so Hard, Modern Relationships & Hinge's 2026 LGBTQ DATE Report

If you’re fed up with modern dating, this episode is for you.

In it you and I sit down with Hinge’s Love & Connection Expert Moe Ari Brown to bring you actionable data from Hinge’s 2026 LGBTQ+ D.A.T.E. Report! We talk about what dating looks like in 2026, why dating feels so hard for so many gay men, what the data can tell us to make dating easier, what people are actually looking for in relationships these days, and so much more.

Moe Ari Brown is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with over a decade of experience helping people build genuine, lasting relationships. Moe has worked with people across all identities on their journey to love themselves and establish meaningful connections. He also serve as a Diversity & Equity Consultant. Moe graduated from Northwestern University with an MS in Marriage and Family Therapy. His insights have been featured in publications including The Wall Street Journal, Essence, Out, and Cosmopolitan.

We Get Curious About

The biggest trends in LGBTQ dating in 2026

Why daters are looking for clarity above all else in dating

What it means to date by showing, not telling

The surprising ways uncertainty about the world is affecting all of our relationships

Why reliability is the #1 thing gay men look for in dating and how to ask for it

The ideal amount of time you should spend on the apps before you ask to meet up IRL

What your digital body language says about you to prospective dates

What long term and open relationships can glean from this data, too

Links

Hinge’s 2026 LGBTQ+ Date Report: https://hinge.co/newsroom/2026-LGBTQIA-Report

Moe on IG: https://www.instagram.com/loveoutproud/

Moe on Substack:

Aidan on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod/

The Sexual Health Alliance:

https://sexualhealthalliance.com/

Chapters

(00:00) Navigating Relationship Strain in Uncertain Times

(02:50) Understanding the Role of Clarity in Relationships

(05:49) The Impact of Emotional Safety on Connections

(09:02) Insights from Hinge’s LGBTQ+ Dating Report

(11:52) The Shift Towards ‘Show, Don’t Tell’ Dating

(15:03) Embracing Vulnerability in Dating

(18:11) Whimsy and Fun in Modern Dating

(20:54) Building Connections Beyond the First Date

(24:12) The Importance of Consistency in Relationships

(28:19) Understanding PDA Preferences in LGBTQ+ Relationships

(30:03) Navigating Reliability in Modern Dating

(31:56) Optimizing Dating Profiles for Success

(34:06) Rekindling Laughter in Long-Term Relationships

(36:25) The Importance of Clarity in Relationships

(39:41) Emotional Safety and Relationship Dynamics

(41:50) Communication in Open Relationships

(44:31) The Role of Early Relationships in Shaping Love

(46:17) Seeking Emotional Safety in Uncertain Times

(53:22) Building Community and Connection