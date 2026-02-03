Getting Close

Getting Close

Getting Close
Getting Close
Top Epstein Investigator: How to Find The Truth and Build Community Through Independent Journalism!
0:00
-52:33

Top Epstein Investigator: How to Find The Truth and Build Community Through Independent Journalism!

Aidan Wharton's avatar
Aidan Wharton

Top Epstein Investigator ELLIE LEONARD explains how she dissects every page of the Epstein files, how she balances being a parent amidst the chaos, and how she builds a community of like-minded truth seekers that YOU can be a part of.

Ellie Leonard is an author, editor, small-business owner, and contributor for Blue Amp Media. Recently, she's made a name for herself as she pores over every document in the Epstein Files with the incredible community she's built on Substack.

On this episode, we get into:

* The importance of community in uncovering the truth.

* How AI and social media have disrupted traditional media.

* How to re-engage with the news by finding voices you trust.

* How to find common ground in political discussions.

* Essential Tips for Online Security.

* And how hope and optimism can coexist within today's harsh reality.

P.S. The easiest way for you to get involved: If you haven't already, please take 20 seconds to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and/or YouTube! It really is the most helpful thing you can do besides listening and telling your friends!

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction

(04:52) Ellie's Unexpected Path to Epstein

(08:07) Raising Politically Aware Children

(10:00) Balancing Work and Family Life

(14:50) Democratizing Investigative Journalism

(18:23) How You Can Get Involved

(20:08) What's In The New Files

(21:47) Finding The Receipts & Catching Their Lies

(23:51) How Epstein Connects to Minneapolis

(26:19) How to Start Tuning In Again

(28:27) Conversations Across Political Lines

(30:25) Why Aidan Gets Scared of Asking Questions

(33:40) How America Comes Together Again

(35:54) Check Out These Independent Journalists

(39:46) Must-Know Tips to Stay Safe Online (TikTok & Ring Cameras)

(44:47) Ending with Hope & Optimism

(47:26) Ellie's 3C's

(48:32) The Trans Festival in Ellie's Hometown

(50:55) Outro

Follow Along!

Follow Ellie: https://bit.ly/4jQFKON

Follow Aidan: https://bit.ly/4sRSpoX

Follow Getting Close: https://bit.ly/4jW9Ro8

This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit gettingclosepod.substack.com/subscribe

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