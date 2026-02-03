Top Epstein Investigator: How to Find The Truth and Build Community Through Independent Journalism!

Top Epstein Investigator ELLIE LEONARD explains how she dissects every page of the Epstein files, how she balances being a parent amidst the chaos, and how she builds a community of like-minded truth seekers that YOU can be a part of.

Ellie Leonard is an author, editor, small-business owner, and contributor for Blue Amp Media. Recently, she's made a name for herself as she pores over every document in the Epstein Files with the incredible community she's built on Substack.

On this episode, we get into:

* The importance of community in uncovering the truth.

* How AI and social media have disrupted traditional media.

* How to re-engage with the news by finding voices you trust.

* How to find common ground in political discussions.

* Essential Tips for Online Security.

* And how hope and optimism can coexist within today's harsh reality.

P.S. The easiest way for you to get involved: If you haven't already, please take 20 seconds to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and/or YouTube! It really is the most helpful thing you can do besides listening and telling your friends!

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction

(04:52) Ellie's Unexpected Path to Epstein

(08:07) Raising Politically Aware Children

(10:00) Balancing Work and Family Life

(14:50) Democratizing Investigative Journalism

(18:23) How You Can Get Involved

(20:08) What's In The New Files

(21:47) Finding The Receipts & Catching Their Lies

(23:51) How Epstein Connects to Minneapolis

(26:19) How to Start Tuning In Again

(28:27) Conversations Across Political Lines

(30:25) Why Aidan Gets Scared of Asking Questions

(33:40) How America Comes Together Again

(35:54) Check Out These Independent Journalists

(39:46) Must-Know Tips to Stay Safe Online (TikTok & Ring Cameras)

(44:47) Ending with Hope & Optimism

(47:26) Ellie's 3C's

(48:32) The Trans Festival in Ellie's Hometown

(50:55) Outro

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