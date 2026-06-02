Steven Rowley - on Gay Aging, Reinvention, and Aliens!

If you've ever felt behind in life, like you aren't quite measuring up to your peers, or perhaps you have no clue what you're doing. If that's the case, this is the episode for you.

In this episode, Steven Rowley and I sit down to discuss his incredible career and how he became a bestselling author after he turned 45. We unpack what it felt like to take that leap of faith and why it's never too late to reorient your life and start chasing your dreams. We also get vulnerable about the challenges of long-term relationships, our relationships to aging, and what it really means to be a role model in a post-AIDS world.

Steven Rowley is the New York Times bestselling author of Lily and the Octopus, The Editor, The Guncle, The Celebrants, The Guncle Abroad, The Dogs of Venice, and Take Me With You. Originally from Portland, Maine, he is a graduate of Emerson College and currently resides in Palm Springs with his husband, the writer Byron Lane, and three rescue dogs.

Links

Steven's Books: https://www.stevenrowley.com/

Steven on IG: https://www.instagram.com/mrstevenrowley/

Aidan on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod/

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Reinvention and Second Chances (02:49) The Journey of Coming Out and Embracing Identity (06:09) The Path to Becoming a Writer (09:00) Navigating Relationships and Loneliness (11:54) The Challenges of Long-Term Relationships (15:08) The Leap of Faith into Writing (18:00) Aging and Its Perception in Society (20:51) Exploring Themes of Grief and Relationships in Writing (28:45) The Role of Humor in Grief and Reinvention (30:07) Navigating Grief and Creative Validation (32:19) The Importance of Intergenerational Friendships (34:11) Crushes and Their Significance in Relationships (36:03) The Intersection of Personal Life and Creative Work (37:56) Evolving Perspectives on Marriage and Relationships (40:14) The Impact of Online Discourse on Relationships (42:09) The Artist's Relationship with Their Work (45:24) Advice for Aspiring Authors (47:15) Being a Role Model Through Visibility (49:24) The Power of Storytelling in Building Empathy (49:54) Community and Connection in the Digital Age