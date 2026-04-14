Sexual Liberation Therapist (on Reconnecting with Your Body and Desire)

If you're feeling overstimulated and disconnected, this episode's for you. In it, we connect with Keanu Jackson, a sex therapist, to explore the complexities of desire, consent, and online sexuality in our modern world.

Keanu Jackson is a Brooklyn, NY-based Sex Therapist, Content Creator, & Founder of Homebody Psychotherapy, a therapy practice that centers on supporting queer folks in building more nurturing relationships with their bodies. Keanu uses his experiences as a queer, Black man, sex worker, and survivor as a bridge to support others on their healing journeys.

In this episode, we explore:

* How to reconnect with your body through curiosity

* Why sexual liberation might mean having less sex.

* What you consent to by entering gay spaces.

* How race impacts sexual dynamics and what we can do about it.

* Keanu's surprising recommendation for safer sex.

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Connection and Self-Discovery

(01:52) The Impact of Personal Loss on Relationships

(06:06) Exploring Sexuality and Identity in 2026

(08:50) Understanding Consent in Modern Culture

(12:08) Navigating Boundaries and Personal Safety

(14:59) The Intersection of Digital Presence and Sexuality

(20:59) Racism and Its Impact on Sexual Identity

(26:24) Navigating Sexual Spaces: Race and Entitlement

(30:12) The Importance of Acknowledging Racial Dynamics

(33:54) Unspoken Assumptions in Queer Spaces

(36:46) Building Self-Security and Curiosity

(41:10) Exploring Sexual Compatibility and Connection

(47:29) Curiosity in Black Diasporic Sexual Practices

(50:40) Creating Community and Connection

Before You Go!

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