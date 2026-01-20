Sex & Relationships Expert: How to Connect Better in Bed & in Life

Hi friends, and welcome back to Getting Close! The response from y'all this whole past week has been so beautifully moving. Thank you to everyone who reached out, shared, Restacked, reviewed, etc. As I wrote here, putting something like this out into the world is so vulnerable, and you all have lifted me up in the most encouraging way. I really think this project is going to do incredible things, and I can't wait to continue building it with you.

The easiest way for you to get involved: If you haven't already, please take 20 seconds to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and/or YouTube! It really is the most helpful thing you can do besides listening and telling your friends!

Episode 2 - Shadeen Francis

I met Shadeen at a Hinge event a few months ago, and after listening to her talk, I knew instantly that I wanted her on the pod. Everything she said during the panel oozed wisdom in a way that was profound, yet accessible. So, when she agreed to come on the show, I was delighted. I had so many questions prepared, and our conversation took so many beautiful turns with so many incredible insights.

We get into:

* Whether or not we're in a sex recession

* How folks use TherapyTalk to create distance rather than bridge it

* This deeply unsettling way AI is infiltrating our relationships

* Why you can get off alone, but not with other people

* A surprising way porn is affecting your sex life.

* Tips to revive sex in a long-term relationship

* This one trait that the most successful open relationships have

Bonus Content!

Then, if you want even more of our talk that I had to cut for time, paid subscribers get access to bonus content questions, and the Subscriber Chat, where you can submit your own questions for future guests!

Bonus content with Shadeen includes:

* Which book(s) to read to better your relationships.

* The surprising benefit of being a benchwarmer on a winning team.

* How Aidans' concept of friendship has changed due to social media.

* Shadeen's favorite small act of rebellion that she performs daily.

Chapters

* 00:00 Introduction and Background

* 02:15 Who is Shadeen Francis?

* 08:27 Why Each Generation Needs New Language

* 10:13 Is Vulnerability Weak?

* 11:07 Are We Using TherapySpeak Too Much?

* 14:19 How to Navigate Loneliness

* 17:06 Physical Pain Vs. Emotional Pain

* 18:17 What Is Social Media Really Doing to Us?

* 20:24 We're Doing A Lot of Drugs

* 22:51 Where Did Our Culture Go?

* 26:08 How AI Affects Our Relationships

* 30:41 Why I Get Angry on the Subway

* 35:11 Are We In a Sex Recession?

* 37:54 Navigating Sexual Anxiety

* 46:17 Reigniting Passion in Long-Term Open Relationships

* 52:43 Shadeen's Curiosity, Connection, & Community

♥️ If you could, will you hit that heart right below? That boosts us in Substack's algorithm! Thanks babe! ♥️

This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit gettingclosepod.substack.com/subscribe