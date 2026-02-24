Queer Broadway Author: How Queer Storytelling Can Change You

If you could go back in time to Queer, 1996, New York, would you? In this episode, Andrew Keenan-Bolger joins me to do just that through his debut novel Limelight. We unpack why telling queer stories is urgent in this political climate, the importance of chosen family, banned books, magical realism, and what we owe our Queer ancestors.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger is an actor, director, author, and filmmaker who starred as Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting and Crutchie in the Newsies on Broadway, among many others. Along with his collaborator, Kate Weatherhead, though, he is the co-creator of the critically acclaimed web series Submissions Only and co-author of the children's series Jack and Louisa. He is also the author of the upcoming novel, Limelight.

We explore:

🟡 What it was like coming of age in post-AIDS New York.

🟡 The difference between discomfort and being unsafe.

🟡 Why writing flawed queer characters is essential.

🟡 What book bans actually cost young people these days.

🟡 And how to find and build chosen family later in life.

Chapters

(00:00 Introduction to Connection and Literature

(02:21) Andrew's Journey and Background

(07:04) The Inspiration Behind Limelight

(11:21) Exploring Queer History and Identity

(18:34) The Role of Magical Realism in Storytelling

(23:20) The Importance of Community and Connection

(28:06) Navigating Challenges in Queer Literature

(32:12) Writing Flawed Characters and Growth

(37:14) Surprises in the Writing Process

(42:08) Fun and Personal Insights

(45:21) Final Thoughts and Community Engagement

Follow Along!

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