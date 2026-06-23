Getting Close

Getting Close

Getting Close
Getting Close
PRIDE SHOW with Ben Greene - on How to Make New Friends, Finding Joy & Whimsy, & What Pride Means in 2026
0:00
-58:58

PRIDE SHOW with Ben Greene - on How to Make New Friends, Finding Joy & Whimsy, & What Pride Means in 2026

Aidan Wharton's avatar
Aidan Wharton

HAPPY PRIDE! This is the last episode before we take our summer break, and I couldn't be more excited to share this one with you. It's perfect for Pride, perfect for summer, perfect for friendship, and perfect for you!

In this episode, Ben and I talk about how happiness is different from joy, but joy is what keeps us going, why you should fight in a British accent, whimsy, new friendship, Pride as a mile marker, and how we're navigating our budding new friendship.

After coming out at 15 in a small town, Ben Greene has devoted his career to spreading empathy, education, and storytelling around the trans experience. Whether it's for NASA, Johnson & Johnson, or over 200 PFLAG chapters, Ben leads with joy. He is the author of the Substack "Good Queer News", as well as the book "My Child is Trans, Now What? A Joy Centered Approach to Support". He has been nominated for a GLAAD media award and is passionate about leading with joy and educating others from a place of compassion—no matter where they're starting from.

In this episode, we get curious about:

  • How pride is a mile marker that we have the honor of passing by

  • Why you should fight in a British accent

  • Concrete ways to bring more whimsy into your life

  • How he and I are navigating our own new friendship

  • Ben's brilliant two similarities tip on where to find new friends

  • Why you may not always be able to choose happiness, but you can always choose joy

And how we stay hopeful in these trying times

Links

Good Queer News: https://www.goodqueernews.com/

Ben on IG: https://www.instagram.com/pseudo.bro/

Aidan on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Chapters

(00:00) Celebrating Pride and Connection

(02:49) The Meaning of Pride

(06:00) Joy vs. Happiness

(08:48) Joy as a Tool for Resistance

(11:58) Building Connections and Community

(14:46) Navigating Vulnerability and Earnestness

(18:01) Creating Whimsy in Relationships

(29:35) Habit Stacking with Joy

(34:23) The Paradox of Choice

(38:56) Finding Hope in Despair

(45:55) Embracing Discomfort for Growth

(52:50) The Power of Community and Change

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aidan Wharton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture