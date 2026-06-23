PRIDE SHOW with Ben Greene - on How to Make New Friends, Finding Joy & Whimsy, & What Pride Means in 2026

HAPPY PRIDE! This is the last episode before we take our summer break, and I couldn't be more excited to share this one with you. It's perfect for Pride, perfect for summer, perfect for friendship, and perfect for you!

In this episode, Ben and I talk about how happiness is different from joy, but joy is what keeps us going, why you should fight in a British accent, whimsy, new friendship, Pride as a mile marker, and how we're navigating our budding new friendship.

After coming out at 15 in a small town, Ben Greene has devoted his career to spreading empathy, education, and storytelling around the trans experience. Whether it's for NASA, Johnson & Johnson, or over 200 PFLAG chapters, Ben leads with joy. He is the author of the Substack "Good Queer News", as well as the book "My Child is Trans, Now What? A Joy Centered Approach to Support". He has been nominated for a GLAAD media award and is passionate about leading with joy and educating others from a place of compassion—no matter where they're starting from.

In this episode, we get curious about:

How pride is a mile marker that we have the honor of passing by

Why you should fight in a British accent

Concrete ways to bring more whimsy into your life

How he and I are navigating our own new friendship

Ben's brilliant two similarities tip on where to find new friends

Why you may not always be able to choose happiness, but you can always choose joy

And how we stay hopeful in these trying times

Links

Good Queer News: https://www.goodqueernews.com/

Ben on IG: https://www.instagram.com/pseudo.bro/

Aidan on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Getting Close on IG: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Chapters

(00:00) Celebrating Pride and Connection

(02:49) The Meaning of Pride

(06:00) Joy vs. Happiness

(08:48) Joy as a Tool for Resistance

(11:58) Building Connections and Community

(14:46) Navigating Vulnerability and Earnestness

(18:01) Creating Whimsy in Relationships

(29:35) Habit Stacking with Joy

(34:23) The Paradox of Choice

(38:56) Finding Hope in Despair

(45:55) Embracing Discomfort for Growth

(52:50) The Power of Community and Change