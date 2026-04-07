Poly-Kink Therapist: Have this Conversation & Forever Change How You Communicate

Today's episode will change how you communicate. How do I know? Because it changed how I did.

In this episode, I sit down with Ruffus, affectionately known on socials as the Poly-Kink Therapist, to discuss communication, sexual agency, and the vital lessons we can learn from the kink community.

If you've ever had scripts in your head that tell you what you can and can't ask for, what is and is not allowed, get ready to finally claim your power and transform the way you communicate with me and Ruffus.

We explore:

* How to reclaim your agency through better communication

* How to create a container conversation and why it will change your relationships forever.

* The three things you must ask about when opening your relationship.

* How the pup community can teach us to be more accepting.

* How to navigate differences in sex or libido.

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Vulnerability and Connection

(02:24) Navigating Difficult Conversations

(06:50) Understanding Kink and Agency

(10:38) Finding Community and Safety

(14:55) Unlearning Expectations in Relationships

(19:12) Creating a Safe Container for Conversations

(27:19) Navigating Communication in Relationships

(29:44) Exploring Kink and Freedom

(31:39) The Journey of Self-Discovery in Kink

(36:23) Understanding Consent and Expectations

(40:48) Navigating Sexual Incompatibilities

(44:32) The Importance of Communication in Non-Monogamy

(49:59) Common Kink Misunderstandings and Mistakes

(52:48) Community and Acceptance in Kink Spaces

Follow Along

Follow Ruffus: https://www.instagram.com/thepolykink.therapist

Follow Aidan: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Follow Getting Close: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod

Follow on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gettingclosepod

This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit gettingclosepod.substack.com/subscribe