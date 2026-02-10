My Husband: How to Build an Open Relationship That Works

My husband CASEY GARVIN and I dive deep into our own relationship, answering questions from listeners about our journey, our love, and our openness over the past eight years.

On this episode, we get deep about:

* The unique ways that we navigate and heal from conflict.

* Who proposed to whom.

* How we planned our atypical wedding.

* How we learned to embrace jealousy in our open relationship.

* What our personal rules around openness are.

* How we navigate sexual health.

* And some fun things, like our favorite things about each other.

P.S. The easiest way for you to get involved: If you haven't already, please take 20 seconds to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and/or YouTube! It really is the most helpful thing you can do besides listening and telling your friends!

Chapters

(00:00) Intro

(01:37) Our Six Questions to Fall In Love

(08:31) How We Met & Our First Date

(13:23) Why We Broke Up

(18:09) Why We Broke Up

(19:05) Our Proposal Story

(21:42) How We Planned Our Atypical Wedding

(29:39) How We Navigate Conflict

(32:37) How Our Relationship Exists Online

(37:17) How We Practice Openness

(39:28) Navigating Sexual Health and STIs

(41:54) How We Deal With Jealousy

(48:05) Flirting With Other People

(52:53) Casey's Question Bonanza!

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