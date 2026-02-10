My Husband: How to Build an Open Relationship That Works

My husband CASEY GARVIN and I dive deep into our own relationship, answering questions from listeners about our journey, our love, and our openness over the past eight years.
On this episode, we get deep about:
* The unique ways that we navigate and heal from conflict.
* Who proposed to whom.
* How we planned our atypical wedding.
* How we learned to embrace jealousy in our open relationship.
* What our personal rules around openness are.
* How we navigate sexual health.
* And some fun things, like our favorite things about each other.
P.S. The easiest way for you to get involved: If you haven't already, please take 20 seconds to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and/or YouTube! It really is the most helpful thing you can do besides listening and telling your friends!
Chapters
(00:00) Intro
(01:37) Our Six Questions to Fall In Love
(08:31) How We Met & Our First Date
(13:23) Why We Broke Up
(18:09) Why We Broke Up
(19:05) Our Proposal Story
(21:42) How We Planned Our Atypical Wedding
(29:39) How We Navigate Conflict
(32:37) How Our Relationship Exists Online
(37:17) How We Practice Openness
(39:28) Navigating Sexual Health and STIs
(41:54) How We Deal With Jealousy
(48:05) Flirting With Other People
(52:53) Casey's Question Bonanza!
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