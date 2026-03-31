My Husband & Broadway Star: How to Break the Patterns Holding You Back

If you have a little voice in the back of your mind saying, you should really break that habit, this episode is for you. We all have coping mechanisms that help us get through the day, but when do we know if those coping mechanisms have turned into unhealthy patterns, and if so, how can we break them?

In this episode, my husband Casey (and y'all's most requested return guest) sits back down with me for a deeply intimate and vulnerable conversation about his last year breaking patterns of addiction.

We unpack:

* How to let go of the patterns that no longer serve you

* The differences between habits, coping mechanisms, and unhealthy patterns

* Why your journey with substances doesn't have to look like anyone else's.

* How to support a partner who is dismantling their relationship with substances

* How to find joy in sobriety through new rituals and experiences.

* The most surprising things we've both learned as we stopped drinking.

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Connection and Coping Mechanisms

(02:54) Celebrating Six Months Alcohol-Free

(05:40) Understanding Patterns vs. Habits

(10:04) Exploring Early Coping Mechanisms

(16:44) The Impact of Substances on Life

(21:54) Navigating Social Drinking and Isolation

(26:38) Navigating Loneliness and Community Needs

(28:05) The Journey to Sobriety: A Personal Reflection

(31:51) Breaking Patterns: The Role of Substances in Coping

(36:01) Emotional Breakthroughs: The Impact of Isolation

(39:46) Supporting Partners Through Change

(43:02) Surprising Positives: Finding Joy in Sobriety

(45:58) Messages of Hope: Embracing Change and Growth

(50:17) Curiosity and Connection: Engaging with Community

Follow Along!

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Send us a comment or question at: hellogettingclose@gmail.com!

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