Gay Relationship Coach: If You're Feeling Stuck with Dating, Listen to This!

Are you fed up with modern dating? In this episode, that's not just for singles, Trevor Kuhn discusses the challenges of modern courtship, why conflict is essential for relationships, the pitfalls of AI in dating, and why expectations are keeping you single.

Trevor Kuhn is a love and relationship coach and matchmaker for gay and queer men. He helps them shift old patterns and build deeper, more intentional connections through 1-on-1 coaching, group workshops, engaging social content, and live events.

He explains:

🟡 Simple steps to talk to people in person again.

🟡 Why conflict is essential in any relationship.

🟡 How expectations are the #1 thing keeping folks single.

🟡 Why you should delete Grindr.

🟡 The essential work you must do before and during a relationship.

P.S. The easiest way for you to get involved: If you haven't already, please take 20 seconds to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and/or YouTube! It really is the most helpful thing you can do besides listening and telling your friends!

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction

(04:25) How Trev Became A Relationship Coach

(10:05) First Date Tips

(11:46) Unique Challenges of Modern Gay Dating

(14:38) Why Vulnerability is Essential in Dating

(16:52) Practical Pick-Up Tips

(21:34) How Trev Found Love Through Instagram

(25:03) Why You Should Delete Grindr

(28:16) AI in Dating Apps

(32:07) Our Speed Dating Experience

(37:29) How To Prepare for Relationships

(38:27) Why You Should Ask Your Friends About Relationships

(39:01) Cultivating Belonging and Personal Growth

(40:49) Values and Communication in Relationships

(43:11) Navigating Conflict and Communication Styles

(44:28) Curiosity and Connection in Loneliness

(47:10) Community and Collective Action

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