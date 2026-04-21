Gay Political Strategist: How to Talk Politics At Brunch

If you've turned off the news and feel guilty about it, this episode's for you.
In today's episode, you and I are getting close with Brian Derrick. We discuss the complexities of political engagement, why we're all politically burnt out, why liberals keep losing, and how to turn politics from a hobby to an actionable lifestyle.
Brian Derrick is a political strategist, activist, and Founder and CEO of Oath – a civic tech platform transforming political giving. He has consulted on campaigns from city council to president – most notably for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Marti Gould Cummings (NYC City Council). Derrick is also a leader in the nonprofit sector.
In this episode, we explore:
* Why you need to fight with your friends
* When it's okay to stop injesting the news.
* Why your state senate donation matters more than your presidential one
* How to tell if you've turned politics into a hobby
* The real reason liberals keep losing.
Before You Go
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Links!
Follow Brian: https://www.instagram.com/brianderrick_
Check Out Oath: https://app.oath.vote/
Follow Aidan: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton
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Chapters
(00:00) Introduction to Political Engagement
(02:17) Understanding Political Burnout
(06:03) The Role of Data in Politics
(10:16) Taking Action Beyond Knowledge
(14:10) Navigating News Consumption
(19:54) Long-Term Political Planning
(24:32) Building Coalitions Through Disagreement
(27:23) Navigating Difficult Conversations
(30:21) The Importance of Engaging in Disagreements
(33:42) Deciding to Win: Taking Action in Politics
(37:04) Leveraging Resources for Political Change
(41:21) Finding Hope in Local Elections
(45:36) Cultivating Positivity in Political Discourse
(47:05) The Role of Voting in Civic Duty
(49:24) Curiosity and Connection in Community
(52:40) Empowerment and Enacting Change
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