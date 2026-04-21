Gay Political Strategist: How to Talk Politics At Brunch

If you've turned off the news and feel guilty about it, this episode's for you.

In today's episode, you and I are getting close with Brian Derrick. We discuss the complexities of political engagement, why we're all politically burnt out, why liberals keep losing, and how to turn politics from a hobby to an actionable lifestyle.

Brian Derrick is a political strategist, activist, and Founder and CEO of Oath – a civic tech platform transforming political giving. He has consulted on campaigns from city council to president – most notably for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Marti Gould Cummings (NYC City Council). Derrick is also a leader in the nonprofit sector.

In this episode, we explore:

* Why you need to fight with your friends

* When it's okay to stop injesting the news.

* Why your state senate donation matters more than your presidential one

* How to tell if you've turned politics into a hobby

* The real reason liberals keep losing.

Before You Go

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Links!

Follow Brian: https://www.instagram.com/brianderrick_

Check Out Oath: https://app.oath.vote/

Follow Aidan: https://www.instagram.com/aidanwharton

Follow Getting Close: https://www.instagram.com/gettingclosepod

Follow on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gettingclosepod

Chapters

(00:00) Introduction to Political Engagement

(02:17) Understanding Political Burnout

(06:03) The Role of Data in Politics

(10:16) Taking Action Beyond Knowledge

(14:10) Navigating News Consumption

(19:54) Long-Term Political Planning

(24:32) Building Coalitions Through Disagreement

(27:23) Navigating Difficult Conversations

(30:21) The Importance of Engaging in Disagreements

(33:42) Deciding to Win: Taking Action in Politics

(37:04) Leveraging Resources for Political Change

(41:21) Finding Hope in Local Elections

(45:36) Cultivating Positivity in Political Discourse

(47:05) The Role of Voting in Civic Duty

(49:24) Curiosity and Connection in Community

(52:40) Empowerment and Enacting Change

This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit gettingclosepod.substack.com/subscribe