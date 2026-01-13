Gay Fitness Founder: How to Make Healthy Habits Stick for Life!

Hello friends, and welcome to the very first episode of Getting Close!

In this episode, fitness expert and tech entrepreneur Sam Leicht reveals how to make sustainable habits that stick, feel more comfortable in the gym, find community through fitness, connect with your body, and remember the importance of challenge in our modern world of ease.

Sam Leicht is the founder of PrideFit, a LGBTQ+ fitness app for Queer folks and allies. His extensive fitness experience helps people all around the world build sustainable, lifetime fitness and build community along the way.

We explore:

* The necessity of community in fitness

* Why starting small is crucial for building sustainable fitness habits.

* How aesthetic goals can be paired with performance and health goals

* A simple nutrition tip to improve your dietary habits.

* How curiosity and growth can extend beyond fitness into all areas of life.

Bonus Content!

I feel very strongly that you'll always get access to entire episodes of Getting Close for free! However, if you're looking for more, paid subscribers get access to bonus content that I had to cut for time, but is wildly entertaining and informative. Paid subscribers also get access to the Subscriber Chat, where you can submit questions for future guests!

Bonus content for this episode includes:

* Sam's #1 tool to cook meat

* Aidan's #1 anti-tech tool

* The biggest misconceptions people have about us

* What book Sam is challenging himself with right now

This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit gettingclosepod.substack.com/subscribe