Gay Ass Podcast Host: The Gay Ass Art of A Good Question

If you've ever sat in an awkward silence, wondering what to ask next, or left a conversation wishing you'd known how to go deeper, this episode will change how you talk to people.

In this episode, Eric Williams joins us to explore what separates a good question from a bad one, why our digital world is making us worse at curiosity, and how the way you ask questions shapes everything from your first date to your longest relationship.

Eric Williams is the host of That's A Gay Ass Podcast and has interviewed icons like Dan Savage, Lisa Rinna, and Kathy Griffin. He's also a solo performer in the middle of touring his solo show, Why All The Drama? He also just happens to be one of the most gifted conversationalists I know.

We unpack:

🟡 What actually makes a good question and why it matters

🟡 Why you think you're asking enough questions, but you aren't.

🟡 The surprising link between asking good questions and being good in bed.

🟡 What questions actually sustain a long term relationship.

🟡 The one question everyone in an open relationship needs to ask.

If you've ever sat in that awkward silence wondering what to say next, this one's for you.

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