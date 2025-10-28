Hi friend, and welcome. I’m so glad you’re here!

This is Getting Close, a podcast about connection. We are in the middle of a loneliness epidemic with disasterous physical, mental, and social effects. I believe that the best way to start to fix these problems is to revive our atrophying connection skills.

Through a new interview each week, with cultural figures, celebrities, and even some scientists, we will give you actionable ways to find more connection and joy in your every day life. Getting Close is the antidote to the little feeling of loneliness in the back of your mind.

Available on Substack and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Youtube

Gay Buffet!

I write Gay Buffet! If you’re looking for nuanced and thoughtful takes about gay culture, open relationships, and sex, subscribe below!

Who am I?

I’m so glad you asked!

Me & My Man, Casey (On The Left)

I’m a writer from Hawaii, now living in New York City. My writing draws from my time on stage, my relationship with my husband Casey, and my deep passion for all things Queer. Most recently, I appeared in the Broadway and National Tour productions of Girl From The North Country and Wicked and films such as Fire Island and Bros. While touring, I used Gay Buffet to celebrate Queer nonprofits around the country and uncover the unique histories of each city I visited. When not performing or writing, I escape into books (preferably sci-fi/fantasy or Queer) and dabble in graphic design. I always aim to bring the sunny optimism of my Hawaiian roots to everything I do and invite you to come along and maybe see the world a little differently.